General Manager, Central Railway participates in Tree Plantation Drive

Monsoon, an ideal plantation season, saw a mass plantation program by Central Railway in partnership with the Sant Nirankari Trust on August 21, 2021 at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway alongwith A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and officers and staff of Environment and Housekeeping Wing of Central Railway, Sant Nirankari Trust staff amidst the monsoon showers.

A total of 500 plus saplings belonging to 16 different states of India have been planted by Central Railway and Sant Nirankari Trust guided by Shashikant Parab and Lalit Dalvi of the trust. The Trust had plantation at 335 different locations all over India today out of which three have been done in different locations of Mumbai. This mass plantation initiative by central railway is yet another environmental initiative to address climate change and to reduce carbon footprint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:04 AM IST