Anilkumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspects Lonavala-Pune-Daund section

Advertisement

Anilkumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the Lonavala-Pune-Daund section. Lahoti inspected the track, electrical overhead equipment (OHE) of Lonavala-Pune Daund from coach window. He reviewed the works after observing all the technical aspects including the condition of the bridges, signal system. Divisional Railway Manager Renu Sharma along with other officers were present on the occasion. Due attention to passenger safety and more efforts to increase freight transport were stressed upon. The General Manager inspected the Pune Yard remodeling works and inquired about its progress.

ALSO READ 477 children rescued from Central Railway platforms in Maharashtra, reunited with parents

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:57 AM IST