General Manager Central Railway inspects Pune Railway Station and reviews developmental works

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Pune Railway Station along with Renu Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division and Principal Head of the Departments of central Railway today. He also conducted meeting with Officers of Headquarters and Branch officers of Pune division.

The General Manager inspected the Pune Railway Station premises, the station yard layout in connection with Redevelopment of Pune Station. Lahoti also inspected various passenger amenities, developmental works, also inspected the quality of catering items and inquired about the services being provided to the passengers. After the inspection, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway held a meeting with the Principal Head of the Departments of Central Railway and Branch officers of Pune Division and reviewed the on-going developmental work, infrastructure Projects and works related to various passenger amenities of Pune Division and gave necessary instructions to complete the projects on time with a special emphasis on speeding up all the works related to safety of the passengers.

Renu Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Division were also present during the inspection and meeting.