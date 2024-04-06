GAIL wins prestigious 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Barauni – Guwahati pipeline

GAIL (India) Limited won the prestigious 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Award in the ‘Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects’ category for its Barauni – Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline project (BGPL). GAIL Director (Projects) Deepak Gupta and Executive Director (Projects) A K Tripathi received the award on behalf of the company at a function here on April 4, 2024.

The BGPL project, an integral part of Jagdishpur – Haldia & Bokaro – Dhamra Pipeline project, has connected North-East India with the National Gas Grid for the first time. The 718 km long pipeline will act as the gateway for access of environmental-friendly fuel Natural Gas for entire North-East through Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL).

In addition to this, other prominent customers are IOCL refineries at Guwahati and Bongaigaon and nine Geographical Areas for City Gas Distribution across the states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. The challenges faced during the construction of BGPL included crossing the mighty Brahmaputra river, the tough terrain and unstable sub-soil strata. All the construction constraints and engineering challenges were overcome by team GAIL, some of them like 3.6 km HDD crossing of the Brahmaputra River, the longest at that time, and four river major crossings using the micro-tunnelling technique for the first time by GAIL.

Over the years, GAIL as a major gas pipeline operator has contributed to the growth and development of Natural Gas pipeline infrastructure and Natural Gas market. It has an existing Natural Gas pipeline network of over 16,000 km under operation. GAIL’s existing natural gas pipeline network covers 20 states and 3 union territories.

The ‘CIDC Vishwakarma Awards’ are inspired by the spirit of construction and creation patronized by Lord Vishwakarma, the ruling deity of construction practices in India. The ‘CIDC Vishwakarma Awards’ have become the epitome for motivating individuals and organizations to raise their performance in their specific domains leading to significant contribution towards the growth and development of the Indian Construction Industry.