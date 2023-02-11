GAIL signs advance pricing agreement with the CBDT

GAIL (India) Limited and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on February 9 entered into a landmark advance pricing agreement (APA) for determining the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from USA for the period of five years.

The APA Scheme enhances the government's goal of promoting a non-adversarial tax system and improve the ease of doing business in India. GAIL is the first PSU in oil & gas sector in India to successfully sign the APA.

The APA was signed by Joint Secretary, FT & TR -1, CBDT Sh. Rasmi Ranjan Das and Sh. R.K. Jain, Director (Finance) GAIL(India) Limited.

