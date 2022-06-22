e-Paper Get App

GAIL celebrates International Yoga day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image

GAIL (India) Limited celebrated International Yoga Day through a series of activities encouraging everyone to adopt Yoga, a part of our ancient Indian heritage, in their daily routine. Yoga is India's gift to humanity; it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing the mind, body and soul.

The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Around 25 crore people across the world are expected to take part in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all.

GAIL employees pledged to make Yoga an integral part of their lives for a better and calmer future. A digital engagement activity was carried out among employees who shared pictures practicing Yoga. GAIL also promoted the International Yoga Day related contents through posts and links on social media and its website.

