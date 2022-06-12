FALI to assist new generation farmers and researchers in industry: UPL Chairman Rajnikant Shroff

”The direction of future agricultural research in India is being determined through institutions like Fali. Young farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs are being encouraged through FALI. Industries like UPL will help by giving them scholarships, internships and seed capital for their projects,” said UPL Chairman Rajnikant Shroff.

“FALI undertaking is encouraging new generation students to take up farming as a career. R&D in agriculture is complementary to all industries. All people should help in efforts to give a new direction to agriculture. If everyone in the family works hard in agriculture, then agriculture in India will progress well,” Jain Irrigation Chairman Ashok Jain said here while giving a keynote address. Dignitaries felicitated the winner contestants with a medal, trophy, FALI jacket at the concluding ceremony of phase one of FALI 8 Convention.

UPL Chairman Rajnikant Shroff, Vice Chairman Sandra Shroff, Jain Irrigation Chairman Ashok Jain, FALI founder Nancy Berry, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd Director Athang Jain, Godrej Agrovet’s Ashish Dobhal, and UPL’s Amol Kadam along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion. FALI 8 Group 1 students presented 67 agribusiness schemes and 67 innovation models in FALI 8 Convention. Winners were selected out of both presentations. Top five FALI students were selected out of agribusiness schemes and innovation models in agriculture.

Ashok Jain, Chairman, Jain Irrigation himself along with other dignitaries took a round of innovations models in agriculture saw innovation models displayed at Akash Dome in front of the Gurukul. He interacted with FALI students and said,“ I was very much impressed with your agribusiness schemes and technology presentation. We saw FALI students are dreaming big and created implements which are useful for small land holder farmers. We know that FALI undertaking lights up the flame of knowledge in you. Agriculture Educators (Aes) have already instilled in you the behavioural knowledge and you have been already taking risks for practicing modern and sustainable agriculture. I wish you all well for having the capacity to take risks,” Jain Irrigation Chairman Ashok Jain said during his keynote address. I am very happy that the Association For FALI has already developed some programs for the former FALI students. Sometime in the future you will give something back to the society. Some of you will become Agricultural Educators (AE). Some of you will become a successful farmer or former FALI students supporting FALI and some will become sponsoring entrepreneurs. I strongly feel this is the circle of life.

Athang Jain, Director, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., provided the guidance. “Whatever work you do, you should be top achiever in that and you should always have this viewpoint. I will give the example of my own grandfather. He had a vision, the patience and capacity to work hard. You must have visited TC Department and must have seen the work there. Bhavarlalji always laid more stress on the quality and all products should have best quality,” Athang Jain expressed his opinion.

Innovation Model in Agriculture Contest Winners

First: Soil Moisture Automated Irrigation System (Bharat Mata Vidyalay, Mayni, Satara).

Second: Smart Irrigation System (Karmveer Bhaurao Patil Vidyalay (Aitwade).

Third: Agriculture Multipurpose Equipment (Shriram Vidyalay, NandGomukh, Nagpur.

Fourth: Multiple Benefit Tool (Raoji Fate Vidyalay, Kharashi, Pune).

Fifth: Fertilizer Applicator (Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalay, Karjat).

Winners in Agribusiness Schemes.

First: Products related to banana (Satpuda Vidyalay, Lonkheda, Nandurbar).

Second: Bio-enzyme Golden Liquid (Hirkani Vidyalay, Gavdewadi, Pune).

Third: Girenium Oil Production (Kulswamini Khanderai Vidyalay, Hivare, Pune).

Fourth: Integrated Farming Systems (Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalay, Karjat). And

Fifth: Bakery product (Pandharinath Vidyalay, Pokhri, Pune).