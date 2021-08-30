ESIC’s Bhavina Patel qualifies for semifinals in Paralympics Table Tennis

Tokyo Paralympics 202 Day 3: Bhavina Patel shocks world No.2 Borislav Rankovic Peric 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to assure herself of a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the table tennis event. Bhavina Patel of ESIC, qualified for Quarters, after losing the first match against the Top seeded Chinese player. she has beaten her opponents British and Brazilian players in second round and pre-quarters, respectively

Bhavina Patel of India (working in Revenue Recovery Cell of ESIC Ahmedabad office as Asstt/Head clerk), qualified for semifinals in Paralympics Table Tennis. She really fought well in her pre-quarters match against the Brazilian girl, who was the Rio Paralympics winner.

Bhavina Patel was recruited in ESIC, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India, as a special project under which Meritorious sports persons were recruited to the post of Upper Division clerk, it was informed by Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, the Regional Director ESIC at Ahmedabad.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:17 AM IST