DG CRPF visits Khunti, facilitates team that neutralised Budeshwar Oraon

Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF visited the camp of 209 CoBRA at Khunti and interacted with the team of intrepid Commandos that neutralised 15 Lakh rewardee Maoist Budeshwar Oraon in a fierce encounter this 15th July in the jungles of Krurmgrah, Gumla, Jharkhand. The DG complimented the team for their huge success and lauded their unrelenting courage at fighting the evil designs of Maoists. Putting his appreciation for the Bravehearts on record, the DG presented DG’s Commendation Discs and certificates to the Commandos. 16 officers and men of the Jharkhand Sector CRPF, 209 CoBRA, 203 CoBRA, and State Police were felicitated by the CRPF DG in the investiture ceremony. He then heard the jawans during an informal interaction session over tea and registered their suggestions regarding the betterment of the Force.

The DG also reviewed the operational preparedness of the Force and exhorted all to continue the tradition of courage and glory that the Force is known for.