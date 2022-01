Under the guidance of Administrator of DNH and DD, Daman District has achieved 100% first dose vaccination coverage in the age group of (15-18) years. UT administration thanked all the residents of Daman for their whole hearted cooperation in achieving this target in record time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:19 PM IST