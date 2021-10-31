CVC praises steps taken by Punjab National Bank to strengthen vigilance management

Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 31st October 2021, PNB is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 from 26th October – 1st November 2021 as per the guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission. The theme of this year is “Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity”.

Besides other activities, a seminar was organised at the PNB, Head Office on 27th October 2021. The event was graced by P. Daniel, Addl. Secretary, CVC and chaired by S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB and attended by all Executive Directors, Chief Vigilance Officer & Chief General Managers/ General Managers of the Bank.

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB while welcoming Daniel, elaborated various steps taken by the CVC to keep the things in the right perspective. He mentioned that the bank in last one year has taken various initiatives, including launching of Tracking and Monitoring of Staff Accountability Cases portal (TMSAC) to track accountability on real time basis. He impressed upon the officials to adhere to rules and regulations to protect the interest of the bank.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:00 PM IST