e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

23.20 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel detected

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
article-image

Central Railway generated a record ticket checking revenue of ₹154.57 crore during the period from 1st April to 20th September 2022. The revenue realized from ticketless/irregular travel registered an increase of 135.70% over ₹65.58 crore registered during the corresponding period last year

A total of 23.20 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 11.44 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 102.69%.

During the period 1st April to 20th September 2022, a total of 20.97 lakh cases of only ticketless travellers were detected as against 10.65 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 96.90%. The revenue realized from such ticketless travellers was ₹144.50 crore in FY 2022-23 (upto 20.9.2022) as against revenue of ₹62.71 crore in FY 2021-22 (upto 20.9.2021) showing an increase of 130.43%.

Division-wise cases and revenue are:

Mumbai - 9.01 lakh and ₹51.13 crore

Bhusaval - 4.89 lakh and ₹38.58 crore

Nagpur - 3.34 lakh and ₹22.36 crore

Solapur - 2.72 lakh and ₹17.59 crore

Pune - 1.62 lakh and ₹11.27 crore

HQ - 1.61 lakh and ₹13.64 crore

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

SRM hosts national seminar on role of Saivaite Adheenams in Tamil language

SRM hosts national seminar on role of Saivaite Adheenams in Tamil language

SRM celebrates World Tourism Day

SRM celebrates World Tourism Day

Coast Guard Officers honoured

Coast Guard Officers honoured

New Ashti-Ahmednagar new line inaugurated and inaugural run New Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU service...

New Ashti-Ahmednagar new line inaugurated and inaugural run New Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU service...