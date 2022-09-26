CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

Central Railway generated a record ticket checking revenue of ₹154.57 crore during the period from 1st April to 20th September 2022. The revenue realized from ticketless/irregular travel registered an increase of 135.70% over ₹65.58 crore registered during the corresponding period last year

A total of 23.20 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 11.44 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 102.69%.

During the period 1st April to 20th September 2022, a total of 20.97 lakh cases of only ticketless travellers were detected as against 10.65 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 96.90%. The revenue realized from such ticketless travellers was ₹144.50 crore in FY 2022-23 (upto 20.9.2022) as against revenue of ₹62.71 crore in FY 2021-22 (upto 20.9.2021) showing an increase of 130.43%.

Division-wise cases and revenue are:

Mumbai - 9.01 lakh and ₹51.13 crore

Bhusaval - 4.89 lakh and ₹38.58 crore

Nagpur - 3.34 lakh and ₹22.36 crore

Solapur - 2.72 lakh and ₹17.59 crore

Pune - 1.62 lakh and ₹11.27 crore

HQ - 1.61 lakh and ₹13.64 crore

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.