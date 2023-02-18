CMD NBCC conferred with CMD Leadership Award

e-Paper Get App
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Pawan Kumar Gupta, NBCC Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) has been bestowed with ‘CMD Leadership Award’ from ‘Governance Now’ during the 9th PSU Awards function at New Delhi on 16.02.2023 for his contributions to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in the industry.

The award was presented to Gupta by Former Chief Justice of India (Supreme Court) Justice Dipak Mishra. The Governance Now Awards recognizes the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that have been a key to the country’s growth.

