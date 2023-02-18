CMD NBCC conferred with CMD Leadership Award

Pawan Kumar Gupta, NBCC Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) has been bestowed with ‘CMD Leadership Award’ from ‘Governance Now’ during the 9th PSU Awards function at New Delhi on 16.02.2023 for his contributions to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in the industry.

The award was presented to Gupta by Former Chief Justice of India (Supreme Court) Justice Dipak Mishra. The Governance Now Awards recognizes the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that have been a key to the country’s growth.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)