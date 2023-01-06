City Union Bank enables direct & indirect tax payment for its customers

City Union Bank Limited (CUB) recently announced the completion of its technical integration with the brand new e-filing portal TIN 2.0 (www.eportal.incometax.gov.in) making it one of the few Private Banks to be fully integrated with the new Income Tax department portal. Now City Union Bank customers - Individuals as well as Corporates - can pay their Direct Taxes by selecting CUB and their existing account maintained with CUB. The Bank went live for Indirect Tax (including GST) payment as well on November 25, 2022.

This enables the tax payment process simple, instant and convenient for its customers. In October 2021, City Union Bank became one of the few Scheduled Private Sector Banks to get approval as a collections partner for taxes, after the announcement to permit private banks to participate in Government business. With the solutions going live, the Bank continues to be the pioneering player offering this service among private sector banks. The above facilities fulfill the long standing requirement of our customers who can now make their Tax Payments (both Direct & Indirect) through its Branches/ Net Banking / Mobile Banking (CUB All in One App).