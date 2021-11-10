Chairman & CEO, Railway Board reviews Central Railway’s performance

Suneet Sharma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government of India reviewed the performance of Central Railway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai station development during his visit to Central Railway on November 8, 2021. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present during the meeting. Earlier, the Chairman and CEO inspected the CSMT station development display on platform no.18 where the development of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was briefed by senior railway officers. Salient points of the CSMT station development are: Departure and arrival concourse, passenger holding areas; Two separate nodes for suburban and long distance passengers; All weather roof and distributed entries for seamless accessibility and walkability, etc.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:41 PM IST