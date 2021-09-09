Central Railway organises Fit India Freedom Run at CSMT

Central Railway Sports Academy (CRSA) has organized today “Fit India Freedom Run 2.0” at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to commemorate the “75th Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the aegis of Fit India Movement.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway presided over as Chief Guest on the occasion and Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women Welfare Organization (CRWWO) graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

2 times Olympian, Elite athlete and Padma awardee Sudha Singh who has an unbroken meet record of winning Mumbai Marathon five times consecutively was felicitated before the commencement of the run by the General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO.

Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO released the balloons to spread the message of wellness and fitness. Principal Head of the Departments of Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Central Railway, other senior officers and sportspersons were present on the occasion and participated in the Fit India Freedom Run.

The Fit India Movement has been directed to be implemented as a national movement. The movement is aimed to propagate the message to every employee for running / walking self–desired distance each day. This includes all railway employees, their families and associated person like personal helps, drivers etc. This movement has also highlighted as “Fitness Ka Dose Adha Ghanta Roj” “फिटनेस का डोस आधा घंटा रोज”. The entire movement started from 13th August and will continue till 2nd October 2021. All covid protocols were following on this occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:48 AM IST