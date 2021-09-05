Madhya Pradesh: Western Central Railway constructing underpasses & bridges in Barkheda-Budani ghat section for wild animal safety

BHOPAL: Western Central Railway (WCR) is constructing five overpasses (bridge) and 20 underpasses (tunnels) to facilitate safe movement of wild animals for wild animal safety at Barkheda-Budani ghat section in Madhya Pradesh. WCR is carrying out laying of the 26.5 km third track work. Besides, construction of six dams for storing water for wild animals is also underway.

According to WCR, tunnel-1 is 1080 meter, tunnel -2 and tunnel-3 is 200 meter each, tunnel-4 is 140 meter and tunnel five is 530 meter long. Senior Manager Vijay Prakash said, “Tunnel-4 and Tunnel-5 are located in the wildlife sanctuary. Invert cleaning and other work are being carried on a war footing.”

India’s first dedicated corridor for wild animals, a cave-like underpass connecting two famous wildlife parks Kanha and Pench in Madhya Pradesh, could be vital for the long-term viability of tiger populations in central India.

Wildlife experts say wildlife biodiversity has been severely affected with approvals of road and rail projects without pass-ways for animals. Bridges, overpasses and underpasses are built for animals to walk over, instead of having to cross fast-moving highways and dangerous railway tracks.

Building crossing structures of appropriate sizes and near potential animal crossing zones passing through forests would be beneficial for the movement of wildlife between habitat patches, and this would drastically reduce mortality of wildlife on these roads.

