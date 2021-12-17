Central Railway Hospital Kalyan conferred with the National Energy Conservation Award -2021

Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Hospital, Kalyan was conferred with the National Energy Conservation Award-2021 for energy efficiency in Hospitals Sector.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that Railway is continuously taking efforts to conserve energy. This award at National level is the recognition of the efforts taken by Central Railway for making hospital sector more energy efficient. Central Railway will continue its march in attaining the renewable energy generation targets.

Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Central Railway and Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway received the award from R K Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India at a function held on National Energy Conservation Day on 14.12.2021 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Under the buildings category, Divisional Railway Hospital, Kalyan which has achieved 62.18% energy efficiency had been selected by Committee and the Awards are given for exceptional achievement in Energy Efficiency.

Various measures adopted by Central Railway Hospital, Kalyan like installation of rooftop grid solar plant, energy efficient BLDC fans, replacement of conventional light fittings with LED lights, provision of BEE star rated air-conditioners etc have resulted in increase of energy saving by 36.5%. It has also resulted in increased generation of renewable energy by 63.48%. These measures have helped reduction of consumption of electrical units by 49.74%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:45 PM IST