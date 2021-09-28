CARF celebrates Rose Day

This year, Cancer Aid & Research foundation (CARF) celebrated the “World Rose Day” on September 22nd in dedication to the welfare of all cancer patients, by organizing several activities that included cheques, gifts and roses distribution for bringing cheer and hopes into the lives of all cancer patients. This event was hosted by Guests of honour – Sikandar Sayyad, Film Producer, Writer and Director. Shamshi Mulla – Chairman and Mrs Savita Nathani –CEO of Cancer Aid and Research Foundation (CARF) also graced this occasion. Thus all the functions were smoothly organized, following all the safety protocols of the ongoing pandemic Covid-19. Our purpose behind organizing this event is to remind cancer patients and their caregivers, that they are not alone in this battle against the deadly disease. We understand that cancers treatment is quite tasking on the physical and mental health of those have been affected. So by making the simplest gestures of kindness, we believe that each and every one of us can bring some comfort to their lives, as it can certainly ease their sufferings to continue fighting.

ALSO READ Cabinet Minister – Nawab Malik visits CARF office for cheque distribution to Cancer patients

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:00 PM IST