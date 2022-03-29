Boeing and IGRUA explore collaboration opportunities to enhance early career flight training in India

Boeing on March 28, announced plans to explore strategic collaboration opportunities to enhance safety and quality in early career flight training with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), a premier flight training organization under the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Boeing’s strategic collaboration with IGRUA is an important step in advancing aviation training in the country through collaboration with flight training and development organizations to enhance capabilities and safety.

“IGRUA has always set the bar for training in Indian aviation. The collaboration with Boeing will help IGRUA set the bar even higher to achieve global standards. The collaboration will not just benefit the next generation of Indian pilots, but the entire aviation ecosystem of the country will benefit from Boeing’s experience in safety and quality. IGRUA is proud to be associated with Boeing,” said Krishnendu Gupta, Director, IGRUA.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST