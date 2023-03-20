BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards

Among all Public Sector Enterprises, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, has been conferred with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) PSE Excellence Award for ‘CEO/CMD/MD of the Year’ for transformational leadership. In addition, BHEL has been awarded the PSE Excellence Award for ‘Contribution of Women and Differently-abled’, in the Maharatna CPSE category. The awards were presented at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards function in New Delhi.

