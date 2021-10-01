e-Paper Get App

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra receives Prestigious Ashirwad Rajbhasha Award

Rajbhasha Ratna to Hemant Tamta, Executive Director of the Bank
FPJ Bureau
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, was awarded with the prestigious Ashirwad Award - 2021 for best implementation of Official Language Hindi. Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra received this prestigious award at the hands of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra state, in a grand ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on 29th September, 2021. Hemant Tamta, Executive Director was also honoured with 'Rajbhasha Ratna' award for excellent promotion of Hindi and implementation of Official Language in Bank of Maharashtra by Ashirwad, a prestigious socio-cultural organization of Mumbai.

R S Bansal, General Manager, HRM and Dr. Rajendra Srivastava, Assistant General Manager, Rajbhasha, Bank of Maharashtra were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:10 PM IST
