Babus, mantris & buzz: PM Modi, No- confidence motion and month of July

Freebies to cost dearly for Modi

A Double-Edged Sword- freebies in the election bound states is going to cost dearly to PM Modi. Reason- in BJP ruled states BJP may win but they are going to suffer badly in the Lok Sabha polls due for 2024 because it is impossible for any government to fulfil populist promises because of lack of funds.

PM Modi, No- confidence motion and month of July!

It is sheer coincidence but fact is that the second no-confidence motion against the PM Modi led government has been accepted in July.The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018. At that time, the NDA scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

Ruling dispensation likely to clear bills amid hungama

BJP led government has some important bills and Ordinance to be cleared by the house, but it will not be an easy sailing for the ruling dispensation. As per indications important work is likely to be cleared by the both houses amid hungama.

BUREAUCRACY

Sujit Bhujabal to be Member of CBIC ?

Sujit Bhujabal is likely to be appointed new Member of CBIC. Bhujabal is a 1989 batch IRS (C&CE) officer.

Government may not appoint new ED this month ?

If top sources are to be believed the Government is now unlikely to appoint a new ED this month. What next- present ED Sanjay Mishra is likely to complete this term in October ?.

24 IAS officers retiring in July

As many as 25 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in July, 2023. They are: C Udaya Kumar of AGMUT cadre; R Karikal Valaven of Andhra Pradesh; Maninder Singh, Ripnar Lyngdoh of Assam Meghalaya; Rajesh Bhushan, Dr Dharmendra S Gangwar of Bihar; Amrit Kumar Xalxo of Chhattisgarh; Vipul Mittra and Sanjay R Bhavsar of Gujarat; Amitabh Avasthi of Himachal Pradesh; Sundeep Kumar Nayak of Jammu & Kashmir; P M Ali Asgar Pasha of Kerala; Omprakash N Deshmukh of Maharashtra; Chubasangla Anar of Nagaland; Ganesh Chandra Patra, Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, Sushanta Kumar Mohanty of Odisha; A Venu Prasad of Punjab; Upma Srivastava of Sikkim; Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Sreesh Chandra Vema, Anand Kumar of Uttar Pradesh; Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu of Uttarakhand and Talleen Kumar of West Bengal.

No vacancy for Board level appointments in PSUs since April

No vacancy has been advertised for Board level appointments in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) since April 28, 2023.

Will Commander STC go to the Air Force?

The Commander SFC post goes to three forces in rotation. Presently the post is being held by the India Navy. It is said that this time the post may go to Air Force.

A Malviya selected for Director (Pers), ECIL

A Malviya, GM ECIL, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board meeting. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Dr Nippani selected for Director (HR), BSNL

Dr Kalyan Sagar Nippani, Principal GM, BSNL, has been selected for the post of Director (Human Resources), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board meeting. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

VRS of ITS officer accepted

The DoT has accepted the VRS of S S Venkta Krishnan, GM(S&M) , Chennai , BSNL. His VRS will be effective from July 29, 2023. He is an ITS officer.

Dr A Srinivas appointed Deputy Director, SVPNPA

Dr A Srinivas has been appointed as Deputy Director (DIG level) in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad on deputation basis for a period of 5 years. He is a 2009 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Dr Irshad Ahmad appointed Ambassador to Syria

Dr Irshad Ahmad, presently Counsellor in the Embassy of India, Muscat, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Syrian Arab Republic.





