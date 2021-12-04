Aravali Power Co. pays second interim dividend to NTPC Limited

Aravali Power Company Private Limited (APCPL), a Joint Venture Company of NTPC, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) paid second interim dividend of Rs.135 Crore (net of TDS) for the Financial Year 2021-22 towards NTPC’s 50% share.

Somes Bandyopadhyay, CEO(APCPL) handed over dividend cheque of Rs.135 crore to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC on 30.11.2021.

Dillip Kumar Patel, Director(HR), NTPC and Chaiman (APCPL), A.K. Gautam, Director(Finance), NTPC, Ramesh Babu V., Director(Operations), NTPC, C.K. Mondol, Director(Commercial), NTPC, U.K. Bhattacharya, Director(Projects), NTPC, Sandeep Aggarwal, CGM(Finance), NTPC and Director(APCPL), Sanjay Bharadwaj, CFO(APCPL), Nandini Sarkar, Company Secretary, NTPC and Vikas Goyal, Company Secretary(APCPL) were also present on the occasion.

The interim dividend @ 10.467% on the paid up capital has also been paid to other joint venture partners viz. IPGCL and HPGCL on their respective shareholding of 25% each.

The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs.900 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by APCPL since inception.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:04 PM IST