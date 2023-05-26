Annual Conference of Operations department of Central Railway conducted on May 24

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway addressed the Senior Divisional Operations Manager’s Annual Conference at Mumbai HQ on 24.5.2023.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager and Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway were also present. The conference was attended by Heads of Coaching section, Planning section and Goods section of Operations Department of Central Railway and Operations Department Heads of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Divisions.

The targets and achievements of upcoming year 2023-24 have been discussed in conference as follows-

1) Goods loading-

In year 2021-22- 76.16 million tonne (MT) goods loading achieved by CR.

In year 2022-23- 81.88 million tonne goods loading achieved by CR.

In year 2023-24- 90.05 million tonne target of goods loading has been set by CR.

2) Coal loading -

Out of above total loading, coal is highest commodity loading.

In 2021-22- 39.52 MT loading done.

In 22-23- 37.17 MT loading done.

In 23-24- target of 40.95 MT coal loading has been set.

3) Cement loading-

In 22-23- 7.48 MT loading achieved.

In 23-24- target of 8.8 MT is set.

Major plants of Cement loading are- ACC/Wadi/Solapur, ACC/Ghuggus/Nagpur, Ultratech cement/Hotgi/Solapur, Orient cement/Bhadli/Bhusawal.

4) New infrastructures lines completed-

-Bhusawal-Jalgaon new 3rd line & 4th line of 24.13 km completed in year 2022-23.

-Jalgaon-Pachora new 3rd line of 47.59 km completed in year 2022-23.

5) New infrastructure lines under progress-

-Nagpur-Wardha 3rd& 4th line

-Bhusawal-khandwa 3rd & 4th line

-3rd line in Nagpur-Etarasi, Bhusawal-Wardha, Jalgaon-Manmad.

6) Parcel loading hubs-

Bhiwandi, Jalgaon, Ajni/Nagpur have been developed as major parcel loading points.

In 2022-23- 312 parcel train loaded with 764759 tonnage and 45.86 Crores revenue earning.

7) Improvement of goods sheds under progress-

It will be completed in this 2023-24 year. Circulating area, lighting, approach road, labour room, merchant room etc will be renewed.

-Mumbai division- Kalamboli

-Bhusawal division- Kasbe Sukane, Borgaon, Khamgaon, Savda, Burhanpur, Nandgaon

-Nagpur- Tadali, Ballarshah, Kalmeshwar, maramjhiri.

-Pune- Nira, Loni,

-Solapur- Vilad, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Daund, Arag.

8) Daily goods train interchange-

In 2021-22- 317 goods trains taken over/handed over daily by CR with other railway zones.

In 22-23- 336 goods train interchange daily by CR. It's 18.4% increase capacity handling.

9) Infrastructural works completed to increase mail express and goods train mobility-

-Electrification completed at Roha yard, Gurumarket yard/Pune div, Solapur yard, Barshi yard/Solapur yard, Bale yard/solapur div.

-OHE Overhead wire new substations completed at- Karad/Pune div, Ausa/Solapur div, Gaudgaon/Solapur div, Nagothane/Mumbai div.

10) Critical bottleneck infrastructure works completed in year 2022-23-

-Daund- Gulbarga doubling

-Wardha- Chitoda 2nd cord line

-Khapri-Nagpur-Godhani- 20 km automatic signalling system.

-Kamshet/pune div- loop lines extention.