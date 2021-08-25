Anil B. Jain conferred with Global Water Excellence Award 2021 at World Water Summit

Anil B. Jain, Vice Chairman and CEO of Jain irrigation Systems Ltd. has been conferred with “Global Excellence Award 2021 in Water Sector”. Anil Jain received this award at the 5th World Water Summit that is being organized virtually by the Energy and Environment Foundation between 21st & 22nd August.

The Global Water Awards recognize and honour outstanding organizations taking responsibility for creating new inspiring solutions to society, developing new water technology and innovations that are useful in smarter water management. The members of the Jury have also assessed contributions made by the recipients for the protection of natural resources and community involvement. The nominations for the Global Water Excellence awards by Energy and Environment Foundation are invited from all across the globe.

Anil Jain said that he is honoured to have received the Global Excellence Award 2021 in the Water Sector. It is recognition of the work that Jain Irrigation has been doing since the last four decades following the vision of Padmashri Dr. Bhavarlal Jain. Mr. Anil Jain dedicated this award to smallholder farmers who have adopted JAIN’s pioneering micro-irrigation technology and helped create value and transformational impact.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:23 AM IST