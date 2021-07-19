Administrator Praful Patel meets newly appointed Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy farm Parshottam Rupala

Administrator Praful Patel meets to Newly appointed Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy farm Parshottam Rupala. Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep is on Delhi visit recently. During this, Administrator Praful Patel meeting with the newly appointed ministers in the cabinet. In this sequence, Praful Patel meets the newly appointed Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala and greeted him by presenting a bouquet, and parshottam rupala greeted Administrator Praful Patel by wearing a shawl.