Abhyudaya Bank organises Drawing Competition at all 111 branches

On the auspicious eve of 74th Republic Day on 26th January, 2023 all 111 branches of Abhyudaya Bank organized drawing competition for kids in select Housing societies near their branch. To encourage the spirit of competition among children participation certificates were given to all & prizes distributed to winners. Necessary drawing materials, sweets & snacks were provided by the Bank to the children.

Various themes from Republic day to any drawing of the children’s choice depending on the age groups were the subject for drawing competition. Teachers from nearby Local school’s were invited as examiner & prizes were distributed to children by the hands of senior members of the society.

Speaking on the occasion both Managing Director, Premnath Salian & Chairman Sandeep Ghandat expressed happiness that Bank was able to reach out to Genz population in the society who will form a part of our future Banking customers. They inform that, recently Abhyudaya Bank has revised its rate of interest on deposit making it more attractive to all customers including Senior Citizens. Bank also offering tax saving deposit scheme which also is attracting customers.

