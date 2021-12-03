AAI observes Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2021

Country’s largest Airport operator and sole Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) - Airports Authority of India (AAI) is observing Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2021 (29th November to 3rd December 2021). The inaugural Meeting was held at AAI CHQ at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. The week-long celebration will be observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India.

The programme began with a presentation by Aurobindo Handa, Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). DG, AAIB emphasized on systematic development of Safety Performance Indicators (SPI) and safety data collection and analysis to make safety management system more effective.

During the inaugural meeting, Chairman, AAI emphasized AAI’s commitment towards Aviation Safety in coherence with ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan.

As ANSP and Airport Operator, it has always been AAI’s endeavor to achieve high standard of safety in its operation. AAI’s Directorate of Aviation Safety undertakes sincere efforts in aligning the functions of AAI regarding safety compliance in line with aviation regulator and ICAO. Aviation safety is thus a highest priority in all operational activity and processes of AAI.

To raise awareness on Aviation Safety, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at each airport and ANS station like reviewing of documents and facilities, Mock exercises, preventive maintenance etc. Banners and posters will be displayed across AAI offices and operational centers will educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Safety Awareness Week.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:00 PM IST