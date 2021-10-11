7-Eleven convenience stores open in India

7-Eleven launched its first convenience store in India on October 9, at Atul Blue Fortuna in Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai. The 7-Eleven stores aim to provide shoppers with a unique style of convenience, offering a range of beverages, snacks and delicacies specifically curated to appeal to local tastes. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, has entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. for the launch of 7-Eleven® convenience stores in India. 7-Eleven, Inc. (SEI) is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, SEI operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:55 AM IST