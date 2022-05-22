67th Railway Week Celebrations at South Western Railway Headquarters

South Western Railway celebrated 67th Railway Week on 18.05.2022 at Chalukya Institute, Gadag Road, Hubballi. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway was the chief guest of the function. This Railway week celebration is being held to recognize and appreciate the excellent work of our units. In his address Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager enumerated the major performance highlights of SWR in the current financial year and congratulated all staff and officers for their dedication and diligent efforts.

He appealed to all members of SWR Railway family to rededicate themselves endeavoring to achieve new milestones in the days to come.

The General Manager presented the Efficiency shields to the Divisions which have excelled during the previous financial year. Efficiency Shields in various disciplines were distributed to the winners.

The Overall Efficiency Shield for the Year 2021-22 was bagged jointly by Mysuru and Hubballi Divisions. The best maintained station (Major) was won by Davangere Railway station of Mysuru Division and the best Railway station (Minor) was won by Indi Road Railway station of Hubballi Division. The best achievement in training of staff was bagged by Mysuru Workshop.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST