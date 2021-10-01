28-year-old doctor undergoes robotic surgery for Colorectal Cancer at Apollo Hospitals, goes on to win Gold Medal

It was an emotional moment at the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai as Dr. JD (name changed for privacy), a 28-years-old post-graduate medical student who had successfully undergone Robotic Colorectal surgery for low rectal cancer, went on to complete her medical post-graduation and won a Gold Medal. The occasion also marked the completion of five years since the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery began offering cutting-edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, especially colorectal cancer.

Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal & Robotic Surgeon, The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai said, “Dr. JD was diagnosed with very low rectal cancer in 2017 when she was 24 years of age, just as she was about to join her medical post-graduation. It was a shock to her as she expected that even with treatment, her medical dreams would come to an abrupt halt. This is because conventional surgery for colorectal cancer leaves patients with a colostomy, i.e., a surgically created opening in the body that routes bowel waste away into an external colostomy bag. It was then that she approached us with the hope that we could offer her a solution that would let her continue her studies and live a normal life. We did not let her down!”

ALSO READ Apollo Hospital launches revamped bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy unit

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:32 PM IST