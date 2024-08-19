 Zomato's Shares Touch All-Time High On NSE After The Launch Of A New Group Ordering Feature
'You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier,' stated Deepinder Goyal, CEO of the company.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Representational image | FPJ Library

In the opening hours of the trading day on Monday, August 19, shares of Zomato surged as much as 5.86 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 280.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange, following the food delivery company's launch of the 'Group Ordering' feature on Saturday.

Stock perfomance

Zomato's Shares Touch All-Time High On NSE After The Launch Of A New Group Ordering Feature
The stock price of Zomato opened at Rs 278.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange. The share of Zomato touched a day-high price of Rs 280.90 per share on the Indian bourses.

The price of the stock also recorded a new all-time price of Rs 280.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

Group ordering on zomato

'You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier,' stated Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of the company, in a post on LinkedIn on Saturday.

Eliminate the awkward practice of passing the phone around to get everyone's order.

As we speak, we're gradually making it available to every customer. If you are able to use the feature, please do so for your house party tonight and report back to us on how it went.

The company unveiled its first large order fleet in India in April, with the capacity to handle orders for parties and other events involving up to 50 guests.

Zomato Q1 FY25

Zomato revealed earlier this month that its consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter of 2024–25 increased by five times to Rs 253 crore from Rs 2 crore in the same period the previous year.

According to a Zomato regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations increased by more than 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year.

Additionally, during the quarter under review, its total expenses increased to Rs 4,203 crore from Rs 2,612 crore the previous year.

The group's reporting segments comprise Blinkit, the company's quick commerce offering, Hyperpure Supplies (B2B), the going out segment, and all other residual segments.

