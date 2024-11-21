Zomato's Chief Of Staff: Deepinder Goyal Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Abstruse Post

Deepinder Goyal |

Zomato is a listed entity with an interesting prospect; therefore, there is always a great deal of intrigue in the ways the new age company functions. The company's boss, Deepinder Goyal, has been lauded for his unconventional ways.

Need a Chief of Staff

Goyal posted a 'Job Post' on X. In this post, he said, " Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself."

The job post read, 'I am looking for a Chief of Staff for myself. Someone who.

Laying down the conditions, Goyal said, Is hungry, has a lot of common sense, empathy, and not a lot of experience.

Wants to do the right thing, even if it comes at the cost of displeasing others

Someone who Has Grade A communication skills.

And most importantly, has a learning mindset Is down to earth and has zero entitlement

The most crucial aspect of this job that stood out is the "Salary" section. According to the digital flyer, there is no salary for this role for the first year.

In fact, the company expects the candidates to pay Rs 20 lacs for this opportunity.

This obtained "fee" will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India.

10,000 Applications

Goyal returned to X with an update in the matter.

In another post, Goyal shared that he had received over 10,000 applications for the post.

Goyal elaborated on the demography of the ones who applied for and added, "Update 2: we have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between.

1. Those who have all the money

2. Those who have some of the money

3. Those who say they don’t have the money

4. Those who really don’t have the money.

In addition, Deepinder Goyal further added and asked his followers to wait for the next update.