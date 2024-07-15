 Zomato & Swiggy Increase Platform Fee By 20%; Company Shares Rise, Netizens React To Hike
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZomato & Swiggy Increase Platform Fee By 20%; Company Shares Rise, Netizens React To Hike

Zomato & Swiggy Increase Platform Fee By 20%; Company Shares Rise, Netizens React To Hike

The charge levied on the platform fee has been increased from the previous Rs 5 per order to the new Rs 6 per order.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The world of food and quick delivery services is transforming into a tighter space, with greater competition involving both small and major players. In a recent development in the food and quick-service delivery industry, two of the biggest names, namely Zomato and Swiggy, have reportedly increased the platform fee per order.

The charge levied on the platform fee has been increased from the previous Rs 5 per order to the new Rs 6 per order.

Read Also
Zomato ESOP Plan Receives Shareholders' Nod, 25% Voted Against It
article-image

According to a Business Standard report, this was initially introduced in some major metro cities, including Bengaluru and Delhi. This platform fee is distinct from delivery charges, GST, restaurant fees, and other expenses associated with orders. 

This fee will be applicable on all orders, irrespective of the size of the distance that needs to be covered. This is being done to boost the company's revenue options.

Netizens React to Hike

The one-rupee rise is expected to translate into a lump sum for these companies that handle millions of orders. Zomato alone had an order volume of 647 million in 2023. Swiggy, on the other hand, is said to have an order volume of 1.4 million per day.

Read Also
'Dil Ka Mattar': X User Shares Photo Of Heart-Shaped Frozen Peas; Swiggy instamart Reacts
article-image

Some netizens reacted to this development with disappointment. One of them took to X and said, "Massively reduced ordering from Swiggy/Zomato, down to just once maybe on a weekend, like today and noticed their "platform" charge is now Rs. 6"

Read Also
'Welcome To The Roast Of Zomato': Delivery Company Holds A Self-Roasting Show Featuring Rival...
article-image

Another user was more staunch in their opinion and called for a boycott of these applications and their services.

Zomato Shares Rise

The markets appear to have reacted well to this new development, as Zomato shares have risen significantly since the beginning of the day's trade on Monday, July 15. The Gurugram-based company's shares have seen steady crests and troughs, with them gaining 2.17 per cent or Rs 4.83, even scaling the life-high of Rs 232, before dropping to Rs 227.30 at 12:02 IST.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Geojit Financial Share Jumps Over 12% After Posting 77% Jump In Net Profit

Geojit Financial Share Jumps Over 12% After Posting 77% Jump In Net Profit

DMart Shares Lose Steam After Initial Surge Post Rise In Net Profit In Q1 Earnings

DMart Shares Lose Steam After Initial Surge Post Rise In Net Profit In Q1 Earnings

India's WPI Inflation Hits 16-Month High At 3.36% In June 2024

India's WPI Inflation Hits 16-Month High At 3.36% In June 2024

Audi Q5 Bold Edition Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 72.3 Lakh

Audi Q5 Bold Edition Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 72.3 Lakh

Zomato & Swiggy Increase Platform Fee By 20%; Company Shares Rise, Netizens React To Hike

Zomato & Swiggy Increase Platform Fee By 20%; Company Shares Rise, Netizens React To Hike