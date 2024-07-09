 'Dil Ka Mattar': X User Shares Photo Of Heart-Shaped Frozen Peas; Swiggy instamart Reacts
When a woman unwrapped a packet of frozen peas, she figured out that the veggie had shaped itself into a love or a heart shape. Fascinated by it, she clicked a picture of it and posted it on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Are you someone who skips preparing usually round chapatis to tickle the creative side of yourself? If so, you might interested in seeing this viral photo that shows a woman holding some peas in her palm. When she unwrapped a packet of frozen peas, she figured out that the veggie had shaped itself into a love or a heart shape. Fascinated by it, she clicked a picture of it and posted it on X. Soon, it went viral on the social media site and also attracted the attention of grocery delivery platform, Swiggy Instamart.

She share two photos of the heart-shaped peas online by holding them in her hand. The visuals suggested that she was just about to chop down the vegetable and cook a meal for herself when she paused to click them. In the backdrop of her wooden chopping board and a spoon, she captured the aesthetic look of the frozen peas.

The images surfaced on the internet on July 4. It soon attracted 1,000+ views and made people talking about the cutely packed peas. While netizens looked the heart-shaped peas, Swiggy Instamart also checked the viral post and reacted to it. They wrote, "Yeh toh dil ka mattar lag raha hai (This is the matter of heart)."

