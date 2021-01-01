Zomato received 4,100 orders per minute on New Year’s Eve

The new year 2021 seems to have brought cheers to the online delivery platform Zomato, which received a whopping 4,100 orders per minute (OPM) on New Year's Eve.
The pandemic, cold waves in the country, night curfews and restrictions imposed in many states due to COVID-19 had forced many people to stay indoors and order food online.
Zomato, recorded its highest ever orders on December 31, 2020, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal.
Live-tweeting interesting statistics on the order numbers, Goyal talked about the rise in order value and the subsequent tension which strained the systems and gripped his tech team.
"Yesterday, we clocked 60 per cent more GMV than last New Year's Eve. That's GMV of Rs 75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254," he said in a tweet.
What came as a surprise was order that were booked from people outside India, especially from the UAE, Lebanon, and Turkey for their near dear ones in the country.
In December last year, Zomato had closed a $660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion.
