Zomato received 4,100 orders per minute on New Year’s Eve

The new year 2021 seems to have brought cheers to the online delivery platform Zomato, which received a whopping 4,100 orders per minute (OPM) on New Year's Eve.

The pandemic, cold waves in the country, night curfews and restrictions imposed in many states due to COVID-19 had forced many people to stay indoors and order food online.

Zomato, recorded its highest ever orders on December 31, 2020, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal.