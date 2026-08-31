Zomato Lays Off 250 Employees Amid Restructuring Of Customer Support Operations

Zomato Lays Off 250 Employees |

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato has reportedly laid off around 250 employees as it restructures its customer support operations and increases its reliance on specialised external partners.

The latest workforce reduction follows a review of the company's Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements, according to an NDTV Profit report.

Hyderabad Operations Shut

As part of the restructuring, Zomato is discontinuing its Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad, affecting around 240 employees.

The remaining in-house customer support operations will be consolidated in Gurgaon, bringing the team closer to the company's product, technology, analytics and business functions.

Zomato said the decision was linked to changes in its operating model and not the performance of employees.

“We have decided to reorganise our operations and rationalise the size of the team,” the company said.

Over the past six months, Zomato has gradually shifted a larger share of customer support work to specialised external partners.

Four Months' Severance Offered

Employees affected by the restructuring will reportedly receive their August salary along with four months of severance, including contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment.

Zomato will also continue medical insurance and counselling support for affected employees until March 31, 2027.

In another support measure, departing employees will be allowed to retain their company-issued laptops and earphones for personal use.

The company will also provide dedicated outplacement assistance to help them identify new employment opportunities.

Separately, Zomato has introduced a zero-tolerance policy on analogue dairy dishes after regulatory action by FSSAI. Dishes declared by restaurant partners as containing analogue dairy will be immediately delisted from the platform.