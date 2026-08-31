Zomato Bans Analogue Cheese, Paneer And Dairy Products, Warns Restaurants Of Delisting

Food delivery platform Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy against the sale of dishes containing analogue cheese, paneer and other substitute dairy products through restaurants listed on its platform.

The company said restaurants that fail to comply could be removed from the platform.

Analogue dairy products typically use cheaper alternatives such as vegetable oils instead of conventional milk or dairy ingredients while attempting to replicate the appearance and texture of genuine products.

Zomato Removes Analogue Dairy Dishes

Zomato said items that restaurants have already identified as containing analogue dairy products will be removed from its platform with immediate effect.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny of food safety and ingredient standards following enforcement activity by Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration and inspections conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) at several five-star hotels in Delhi.

The company said the policy is intended to improve transparency and ensure customers receive food that is accurately described and meets expected quality standards.

Zomato has asked restaurant partners to switch to natural dairy ingredients wherever possible. Where an immediate transition is not feasible, restaurants have been advised to remove the affected dishes from their menus.

Restaurants Asked To Verify Ingredients

The company has also instructed restaurants to examine product labels and ingredient information supplied by vendors to ensure that the ingredients being used match the descriptions displayed on Zomato.

Restaurants found violating the policy could face delisting, apart from other measures available to Zomato under its internal policies and applicable laws. The company also said it could seek recovery of losses, costs or damages resulting from the delivery of non-compliant products to customers.

Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said the policy is part of the company’s broader focus on protecting customers and maintaining clear standards for food sold through its platform.

The initiative puts greater responsibility on restaurant partners to accurately disclose ingredients and comply with food safety requirements while offering products through Zomato.