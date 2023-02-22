e-Paper Get App
Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts Rs 89

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts Rs 89 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Zomato, online platform for food delivery, announced on Wednesday that it would provide fresh, inexpensive meals made by actual home chefs.

Only Gurugram presently has access to 'Zomato Daily', with fresh meals beginning at Rs 89.

Zomato had stated in its Q3 FY23 results that it was striving to redesign the Zomato Instant service to concentrate on providing its consumers with home-style cooked meals at competitive costs (will be called Zomato Everyday).

"Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home," said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO.

To serve healthful meals, the home cooks will work with the food partners.

"Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes," said the company.

Zomato claims that this is a big opportunity that is now mostly untapped in a market like India.

Zomato Gold

Zomato Gold is a brand-new membership package that the firm introduced in January.

The "On Time Guarantee" is the main selling point of Zomato Gold.

Also, during busy hours, gold members have preferential access to more restaurants and are eligible for discounts from a variety of eateries on takeout and delivery.

"We have also made our intercity delivery from legendary restaurants (called Intercity Legends) exclusively available to Gold members," according to Zomato.

