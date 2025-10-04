 Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKarnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups

Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups

When Rajesh Yabaji from BlackBuck had tweeted recently that it was getting ‘very very hard to continue’ operating from Bellandur in Bengaluru, Lokesh swooped in to lure him to relocate to the port city of Vizag.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Amaravati: Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge lashed out at his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Nara Lokesh for trying to woo Bengaluru-based startups frustrated over infrastructure woes, into the Telugu state, labelling the move "desperate scavenging" and "parasitic behaviour".In an online slugfest on micro-blogging site X, the IT Ministers of both the states traded barbs, especially over Lokesh’s overtures to companies, beginning with BlackBuck, a logistics startup.

When Rajesh Yabaji from BlackBuck had tweeted recently that it was getting ‘very very hard to continue’ operating from Bellandur in Bengaluru, Lokesh swooped in to lure him to relocate to the port city of Vizag.“Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM,” said Lokesh in a post on X, replying to Yabaji’s frustration.

Read Also
Karnataka: Vegetable Vendor Receives GST Notice To Pay ₹29 Lakh; Had Made Transactions Worth...
article-image

On September 23, Lokesh reiterated his Vizag offer to BlackBuck and proceeded to extend another invitation to the logistics startup to the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) partnership summit in November to be held in Vizag.

Again, on October 2, Lokesh responded to a journalist’s post on X that Bengaluru’s ‘crumbling’ outer ring road was pushing several startups and firms to Whitefield, a northern suburb of Karnataka’s capital.Once again, Lokesh seized the opportunity with this reply, “North sounds good. Slightly more north is Anantapur.. where we are building a world class aerospace and defence ecosystem.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter

However, this overture from Lokesh failed to enthuse Kharge, prompting him to hit back, saying, “It is natural for weaker ecosystems to feed off stronger ones. Nothing wrong with that, but when it turns into desperate scavenging, it shows more weakness than strength.”

Read Also
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai Dominate Global Capacity Office Space Leasing, 64% Share In Q1
article-image

Showcasing Bengaluru’s might as a tech city and investment magnet, he went on to mention in the same message that the city’s ‘GDP’ is projected to grow at 8.5 percent until 2035, its property market by five percent in 2025 and noted that the city is set to outpace global counterparts in terms of urbanisation, economic growth, and innovation by 2033 as per Savills Growth Hubs Index.Peppering several other statistics, the Karnataka IT Minister asked "what is an organism that lives in or on an organism of another species and benefits by deriving nutrients at the other's expense called?".

However, Lokesh said "arrogance, like potholes on roads, should be fixed first before the journey gets tripped up!".As India’s youngest state, Andhra Pradesh is looking for every opportunity to grow and generate jobs, said Lokesh, adding that he truly believes that as states compete for investments and jobs, the country will prosper.Noting that competition is welcome and that Bengaluru thrives on it, Kharge, however, highlighted on Friday that "desperate scavenging is not a strength", emphasising on clarity.

“It is the duty of every government to acknowledge problems and provide solutions. And when it comes to arrogance, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh have already advised the Government,” he said, referring to a purported farmers’ land acquisition issue in Andhra Pradesh.Moreover, Kharge said, “My very best to the youngest state.”

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru...

Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru...

India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth...

India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth...

India-Singapore: Piyush Goyal Holds Discussions With Prime Minister Wong On Strengthening Trade &...

India-Singapore: Piyush Goyal Holds Discussions With Prime Minister Wong On Strengthening Trade &...

Global Economic Experts Highlight India’s Growing Role In The World Economy

Global Economic Experts Highlight India’s Growing Role In The World Economy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lauds Jain Community's Contribution In Nation-Building,...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lauds Jain Community's Contribution In Nation-Building,...