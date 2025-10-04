 D-Mart-Owner Avenue Supermarts Reports 16% Rise In Standalone Revenue To ₹16,218.79 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessD-Mart-Owner Avenue Supermarts Reports 16% Rise In Standalone Revenue To ₹16,218.79 Crore

D-Mart-Owner Avenue Supermarts Reports 16% Rise In Standalone Revenue To ₹16,218.79 Crore

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 15.43 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.The company's revenue from operations was Rs 14,050.32 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 16,218.79 crore," according to the filing on the company update at the end of the quarter.The total number of stores as of September 2025 stood at 432. This includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, store, which is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

Read Also
Major US Retailers, Amazon, Target & Gap, Pause Indian Orders After Trump's 50% Tariff Imposition
article-image

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue inched up 1.8 per cent. The revenue of the Damani family-promoted company was Rs 15,932.12 in the June quarter (Q1 FY25).In the July-September quarter of FY 2022-23, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was Rs 12,307.72 crore.

The "standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2025, given above is subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company", the filing said.The Board of the company is scheduled to meet on October 11 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work | Video
Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work | Video
CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Form Submission Begins For Class 10 & 12 At cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Form Submission Begins For Class 10 & 12 At cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS...

Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS...

FPIs To Ease Selling Amidst Indian Market Valuations Improvement & Robust Earnings Outlook For FY27

FPIs To Ease Selling Amidst Indian Market Valuations Improvement & Robust Earnings Outlook For FY27

India’s Two-Wheeler Manufacturers Register 9% Increase Due To Festive Demand, Crossing Two-Million...

India’s Two-Wheeler Manufacturers Register 9% Increase Due To Festive Demand, Crossing Two-Million...

India Becomes World’s Second-Largest Fish Producer, Contributes 8% To Global Output, Ranking...

India Becomes World’s Second-Largest Fish Producer, Contributes 8% To Global Output, Ranking...

Maruti Suzuki India's Production Rises 26% In September 2025, Driven By Robust Market Demand &...

Maruti Suzuki India's Production Rises 26% In September 2025, Driven By Robust Market Demand &...