Federal Bank announces allotment of 1,60,286 equity shares on exercise of stock options

Federal Bank announces allotment of equity shares on exercise of stock options | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

The Federal Bank Limited announced that as approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics, and Compensation Committee, the bank is allotting 1,60,286 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each, via an exchange filing.

The allotment have been made after payment of money by the allottees and is issued to the option grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on February 22, 2023.

