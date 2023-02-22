Adani Ports prepays ₹5 bln to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

In response to commercial papers that matured on Monday, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. prepaid $5 billion to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

The company added that it intends to use its current cash balance and money made from operating its business to prepay $10 billion of commercial papers that are due in March.

According to the press release from Adani Ports, whole-time director and CEO Karan Adani stated in February that the business intended to pay off $50 billion in debt by 2023–2024 (Apr–Mar).

The shares of Adani Ports were trading 2.97% lower at ₹565.85 on NSE at 11:10 IST.

