 Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With Wife Gia Goyal In Gurgaon
HomeBusinessZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With Wife Gia Goyal In Gurgaon

Interestingly, this event also came soon after a personal update from Goyal's wife, Gia.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Delivers Food With Wife Gia Goyal In Gurgaon | Instagram

Zomato's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Gia Goyal, formerly known as Grecia Munoz recently embraced a unique role. Swapping his office attire for a Zomato uniform, Goyal and his wife Gia Goyal hit the streets of Gurgaon on a bike, not as the CEO, but as a delivery partner.

Taking to Instagram, Goyal shared a series of candid moments from their time on the job. “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with,” he captioned the post, tagging his wife Gia.

Although this is not the first time a CEO has stepped into the shoes of their employees to better understand their experiences, but Goyal’s hands-on approach has certainly caught the attention of many.

Netizens Reaction

Social media was flooded with reactions with some praising the initiative as a move toward leadership, while others raised questions about its true intent.

"Bhaiya aap ek din mein kitni delivery kar lete ho… or kitne paise kuma lete ho," responded an Instagram user to Goyal's post.

Another user added, "Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier."

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Interestingly, this event also came soon after a personal update from Goyal’s wife, Gia. Previously known as Grecia Munoz, the former Mexican model officially changed her name to Gia Goyal after marrying Deepinder earlier this year.

She recently shared this update on her Instagram profile.

Screengrab of her insta account

Screengrab of her insta account |

