Zen Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 51% To ₹89.5 Crore, Revenue Surges 99% To ₹345 Crore

Zen Technologies reported a 51 percent rise in Q2 FY27 profit attributable to shareholders to Rs 89.5 crore. |

Hyderabad: Defence technology company Zen Technologies Limited reported a 50.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to ₹89.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹59.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations surged 98.8% to ₹345.1 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹173.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on October 31, 2026.

Profit Growth

Zen Technologies reported a total consolidated net profit of ₹101.9 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹61.9 crore a year earlier. Of this, ₹89.5 crore was attributable to shareholders of the company, while ₹12.3 crore belonged to non-controlling interests.

Total consolidated income increased 81.9% to ₹361.8 crore from ₹198.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, total expenses rose to ₹223 crore from ₹116.6 crore, while profit before tax increased 65.6% to ₹137.7 crore from ₹83.1 crore.

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The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹9.97 from ₹6.61 in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit attributable to shareholders jumped 159.8% from ₹34.5 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations increased 143.7% from ₹141.6 crore in the June quarter to ₹345.1 crore in the September quarter.

Total consolidated income also rose from ₹160.8 crore to ₹361.8 crore during the same period.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Zen Technologies reported consolidated revenue of ₹486.8 crore, an increase of 46.7% from ₹331.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased 15.7% to ₹124 crore from ₹107.2 crore in H1 FY26.

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Total consolidated net profit for the half-year stood at ₹133.7 crore, compared with ₹115 crore a year earlier.

Order Book Update

Zen Technologies disclosed that its outstanding order book stood at ₹1,375.70 crore as of September 30, 2026.

The company operates in the defence and homeland security segment, according to its financial disclosures.

Acquisition And Other Developments

The company also disclosed that its board had approved the acquisition of a 51.98% stake in Cogknit Semantics Private Limited for ₹135.15 crore on October 17, 2026. The transaction remains subject to customary completion conditions.

Separately, Zen Technologies reported that a fire at its subsidiary Unistring Tech Solutions Private Limited on October 18 caused preliminary estimated losses of ₹4 crore. The affected assets are covered under insurance, and the final assessment remains pending.

The board also approved the voluntary strike-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Zen Medical Technologies Private Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.