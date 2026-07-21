ZEN Technologies Bags ₹177.5 Crore Ministry Of Defence Order For Simulator Upgrade

ZEN Technologies has received an order worth Rs 177.5 crore. |

Mumbai: ZEN Technologies Ltd on Monday announced it has secured an order valued at Rs 177.5 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The order includes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Order Details

The contract is for the upgradation and integration of Tank and Crew Gunnery Simulators. This is a domestic order from a government entity, the company said.

Execution Timeline

ZEN Technologies expects to complete the execution of this order within one year. The company did not provide a specific start date for the project.

Company Background

ZEN Technologies specialises in military training and simulation technology. The company is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.