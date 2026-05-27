Zen Technologies Shares Jump 6%, Launches India’s First AI-Powered Smart Border Suite For Border Security

Zen Technologies shares jumped over 6 percent. |

Mumbai: Shares of Zen Technologies rose more than 6 percent on Wednesday after the company launched India’s first AI-powered Integrated Smart Border Suite (ISBS), a technology platform developed to strengthen India’s border security system.

The stock was trading around Rs 1,674.5, up nearly 4.5 percent during the day. The defence stock has gained around 24 percent so far this year, although it remains below its 52-week high of Rs 2,268.

AI-Based Border Security System

The company said the new Integrated Smart Border Suite is designed to help India tackle security threats along its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The launch comes shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a nationwide “Smart Border” project covering nearly 6,000 kilometres of border areas using advanced surveillance and defence technologies.

Zen Technologies said the platform can help detect and stop illegal infiltration, narco-terrorism, drone smuggling and hybrid warfare activities in difficult and high-risk locations.

Advanced Defence Technologies Included

According to the company, the system works like a 24x7 intelligent digital shield that can quickly identify and respond to hostile activities.

The suite includes AI-powered anti-drone systems, loitering munitions, interceptor drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), remote-controlled weapon stations and electro-optical thermal surveillance systems.

These technologies are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, target tracking and precision-response operations in sensitive border zones.

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Company Focuses On Indigenous Defence Systems

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said India’s border security system is moving from manpower-heavy operations to intelligent and technology-driven defence systems capable of responding to modern threats in real time.

The Hyderabad-based company said it has already delivered more than 10,000 defence training and anti-drone systems globally and has filed over 200 patents in the defence technology sector.

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