Zen Technologies Q1 Profit Falls To ₹31.8 Crore On Lower Revenue, Exceptional Loss

Zen Technologies' Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit fell to ₹31.8 crore from ₹53.1 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Zen Technologies Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), down from Rs 53.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations also declined to Rs 141.6 crore from Rs 158.2 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, profit fell from Rs 47.2 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter, while revenue declined from Rs 178.1 crore, reflecting a softer start to the financial year.

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Opening Performance

The defence technology company reported total income of Rs 160.8 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 180.0 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses stood at Rs 111.9 crore, higher than Rs 103.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax came in at Rs 45.3 crore, compared with Rs 76.2 crore a year ago.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue from operations declined from Rs 178.1 crore to Rs 141.6 crore, while total income fell from Rs 200.8 crore to Rs 160.8 crore. Net profit decreased to Rs 31.8 crore from Rs 47.2 crore.

Total expenses also moderated sequentially to Rs 111.9 crore from Rs 134.9 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.83, compared with Rs 3.51 in the preceding quarter.

Key Developments

During the quarter, the company recognised an exceptional loss of Rs 3.37 crore after inventory belonging to subsidiary Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was damaged in a fire incident on April 25, 2026.

The filing said the damaged inventory is adequately insured, although the insurance survey is still pending. The company also disclosed that its consolidated order book stood at Rs 1,239.02 crore as of June 30, 2026.

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Separately, the company said 70,000 equity shares were purchased through the ESOP Trust during the quarter for implementation of its employee stock option plan. It also transferred 5,850 equity shares to eligible employees upon vesting of options.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.