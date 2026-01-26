Zen Diamond Is Tapping Into India's Love For Natural Diamonds

Zen Diamond is an international jewellery brand, founded in Istanbul that marked its presence in India in 2024. In a country touted ‘traditionally rooted’, they’ve made a splash with Jennifer Lopez as their brand ambassador.

Neil Sonawala, Managing Director of Zen Diamond India, tells us that the brand shares a love for natural diamonds with the Indian buyer. Currently at a retail footprint of five stores — across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh — they have an ambitious franchise-led expansion plan targeting 20 stores by 2026.

In this interview, Neil Sonawala tells us how they aim to communicate their relevance to the Indian buyer.

Edited excerpts…

What makes India an attractive market for Zen Diamond?

India is one of the most emotionally driven and structurally strong diamond jewellery markets in the world. Jewellery here is not merely discretionary; it is intertwined with life milestones, family traditions, and long-term value.

The Indian consumer has rapidly rising incomes, global exposure, and a growing preference for certified, branded, natural diamonds that offer trust and authenticity.

India today is ready for global diamond brands that can offer contemporary design while respecting the emotional and investment value that natural diamonds hold.

What trends do you believe will shape the future of the diamond and jewellery industry in India?

The Indian jewellery market is becoming increasingly design-led, with consumers seeking contemporary, versatile pieces that feel personal rather than purely traditional. Trust, certification and transparency are playing a much larger role in purchase decisions, as buyers become more informed and discerning.

Digital engagement and omnichannel experiences are also reshaping how consumers discover and shop for jewellery, while growing awareness around responsible sourcing is adding an important new dimension. Collectively, these shifts are making the industry more modern, informed, and customer-centric.

How has the brand’s association with Jennifer Lopez resonated with Indian audiences?

Jennifer Lopez resonates strongly with Indian audiences as she represents confidence, global glamour, and modern femininity — values that align seamlessly with the Zen Diamond woman. Her appeal spans age groups and geographies, helping us connect with a younger, style-aware audience while reinforcing our international positioning.

What marketing channels and campaign styles is Zen Diamond prioritising in India?

Zen Diamond India follows an integrated omnichannel marketing strategy that brings together digital, retail, and experiential touchpoints. We prioritise social and digital platforms for storytelling and education around natural diamonds, supported by performance marketing to drive discovery and store footfall.

This is complemented by high-impact in-store experiences, curated retail events, strategic PR, and collaborations with aligned luxury and lifestyle partners. Every campaign is designed to be emotionally driven.

How does Zen Diamond balance its Turkish–European heritage with Indian consumer preferences?

Our Turkish and European heritage is central to Zen Diamond’s design identity, and this global aesthetic is something Indian consumers deeply appreciate.

However, rather than forced localisation, we aim for a thoughtful balance — retaining our international design sensibility while adapting proportions, versatility, and wearability to suit Indian occasions and lifestyles. Indian consumers today are comfortable with global design, provided it fits seamlessly into their celebrations and everyday lives.

What is Zen Diamond’s perspective on the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds in India?

Lab-grown diamonds are finding their own audience in India, particularly among younger, experimental consumers who value accessibility. We see this as a parallel category that brings new customers into the diamond jewellery space.

That said, natural diamonds continue to hold profound emotional and aspirational value in India, closely linked to legacy, milestones and long-term worth. We believe both categories will coexist, serving different needs and occasions, and together contribute to the overall growth of the market.

What investments is Zen Diamond making to enhance its digital and e-commerce experience?

We are strengthening our digital ecosystem to make online jewellery shopping more immersive, informative, and seamless. This includes enhanced product storytelling, detailed diamond education, improved visualisation tools, and smoother integration between online discovery and in-store consultation.

With strong CRM systems and customer support, our focus remains on building trust, transparency, and convenience, while preserving the craftsmanship and personal connection that define the Zen Diamond experience.

How do you see India’s role in the global diamond market evolving?

India’s role in the global diamond ecosystem will only grow stronger. It already plays a pivotal role in cutting, polishing, and craftsmanship, and domestic consumption of natural diamond jewellery continues to rise.

Over the next decade, India will emerge not just as a manufacturing hub but also as one of the most influential consumer markets for natural diamonds, driven by demographics, rising affluence, and deep cultural affinity.

Blurb: India is ready for global diamond brands that respect the emotional and investment value natural diamonds hold.